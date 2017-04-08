US launches first strike against Assad

Fires a barrage of missiles at his airbase in response to Syrian govt's alleged chemical attack this week; kills 9 civilians; Russia denounces 'aggression'
In images released by the US Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations. Pic/AFP
Palm Beach/Moscow/Beirut: The US fired cruise missiles yesterday at a Syrian airbase from which President Donald Trump said a deadly chemical weapons attack had been launched, the first direct US assault on the government of Bashar al-Assad in six years of civil war.
In the biggest foreign policy decision of his presidency so far, Trump ordered the step his predecessor, Barack Obama, never took: directly targeting the Syrian military for its suspected role in a poison gas attack that killed at least 70 people.
Syrian news agency SANA reported that the strike killed nine civilians, including four children. It said five of the civilians, among them three children, were killed in the village of Shayrat just outside the base of the same name.
"An American missile also hit the village of Al-Hamrat, which killed four civilians including a child," it added. "Another seven civilians were wounded when a missile hit homes in Al-Manzul, 4 km from the Shayrat air base."
The attack catapulted Washington into confrontation with Russia, which has military advisers on the ground.
"Years of previous attempts at changing Assad's behaviour have all failed and failed very dramatically," Trump said as he announced the attack from his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago. "Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack," he said of Tuesday's chemical weapons strike, which Western countries blame on Assad's forces. "No child of God should ever suffer such horror."
US officials said the strike was a "one-off", intended to deter future chemical attacks.
59
No. of cruise missiles US said it fired at the Shayrat base
Washington: ISIS-linked hackers have released a "kill list" of over 8,700 people, mostly from the US and the UK, calling for lone wolf attacks on the targets in a chilling video posted online, according to a media report.
The hackers, known as the United Cyber Caliphate, ordered those watching to, "Kill them wherever you find them", Fox News reported.
The video, just under six minutes, begins with a warning for the US.
In the posting on Telegram — a private messaging app — the group first warned that a release of the names was imminent. About 10 minutes later, the hackers posted the actual list of 8,786 names and addresses, which includes names of seemingly random individuals from primarily the US and the UK.
World reacts
Bashar al-Assad Syrian President
'What America did is nothing but foolish and irresponsible behaviour.'
Vladimir Putin Russian President
'We view the strike as aggression against a sovereign state in violation of the norms of international law and on a made-up up pretext.'
Theresa May British PM
'The UK govt fully supports the US action, which we believe was an appropriate response…'
Hua Chunying Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson
'What is urgent now is to prevent the situation from deteriorating.'
Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM
'In both word and action, President Trump sent a clear message today that the use and spread of chemical weapons will not be tolerated.'
Bahram Qasemi Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson
'We strongly condemn any unilateral military action and the missile attack...'
