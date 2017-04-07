US launches military strike against Syria, over 60 missiles hit target



US Navy, the USS Ross fires a tomahawk land attack missile April 7, 2017, at a Syrian air force airfield. Photo/AFP

Washington: The US has launched a military strike on a Syrian government target in retaliation for their chemical weapons attack on civilians earlier in the week, President Donald Trump told the media.

"Tonight (Thursday), I ordered a targeted military strike on the air field in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched," Trump told reporters at Mar-a-Lago.



US President Donald Trump delivers a statement on Syria from the Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo/AFP

On Trump's orders, US warships launched between 50-60 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian government airbase where the warplanes that carried out the chemical attacks were based, US officials said, CNN reported.

Trump further said: "It is in this vital national security of the US to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons."