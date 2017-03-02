US man bites 31-yr-old's face in 'anti-Muslim' attack, arrested

Washington: Robin McGreer, a 35-year-old man has been arrested in the US for an 'anti-Muslim' attack in which he allegedly bit the victim's face and hurled racial slurs.

An altercation ensued and McGreer bit the man's face, leaving him with a “significant face wound”, police said of the November 27 incident. McGreer left the scene before police arrived.

The confrontation occurred late last year, but the suspected attacker was arrested on Monday, after a lengthy investigation, according to Fairfax County police officials. McGreer has been charged with bias-related malicious bodily injury, said officials.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. It was unclear if the victim was a Muslim.