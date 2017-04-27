US moves THAAD anti-missile to S Korean site, sparks protests



South Korean K-136 Kooryong 130mm 36-round multiple rocket launch system fire rockets during a joint live drill with the US at the Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Seoul: The US military started moving parts of an anti-missile defence system to a deployment site in South Korea yesterday, triggering protests from villagers and criticism from China, amid tension over North Korea's weapons development.



The earlier-than-expected steps to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system was also denounced by the frontrunner in South Korea's presidential election on May 9. South Korea's defence ministry said elements of THAAD were moved to the deployment site, on what had been a golf course, about 250 km south of the capital.

"South Korea and the United States have been working to secure an early operational capability of the THAAD system in response to North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threat," the ministry said in a statement.

The battery was expected to be operational by the end of the year, it said.

Trump slams federal court ruling

President Donald Trump yesterday attacked a federal judge's ruling that blocked his executive order seeking to withhold funds from "sanctuary cities" for illegal immigrants, vowing to appeal it to the US Supreme Court. "First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings. See you in the Supreme Court!" Trump said in a tweet.



Ivanka Trump

booed in Berlin Ivanka Trump was booed in Berlin on Tuesday when she described her father as a "tremendous champion of supporting families" and said she was still fine-tuning her role as first daughter and informal White House adviser. Ivanka (35), who is seen as an increasingly important influence on her father, told a women's summit organised by the Group of 20 major economies that she wanted to use her influence to help empower women.