US Navy Warship sails into SCS' troubled waters



USS Dewey, conducted a patrol within 20 kilometres of Mischeef Reef. Pic/AFP

The US has sent a navy warship near an artificial island in the disputed South China Sea as part of the first "freedom of navigation" operation under President Donald Trump, prompting the Chinese government to say that the "provocative action" violated its sovereignty.

The guided-missile destroyer, USS Dewey, conducted a patrol within 20 kilometres of Mischeef Reef, part of the Spratly Islands over which several countries, including China, have competing claims. The exercise is the first since October and comes after friendly exchanges between the US and China to settle trade issues and vows to cooperate to contain the nuclear programme of North Korea, a Chinese ally.

Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis said, "We operate in the Asia-Pacific region on a daily basis, including in the South China Sea. We operate in accordance with international law."

But China reacted promptly to the action saying the US warship had entered the South China Sea "without permission". "The relevant action taken by the US vessel undermines China's sovereignty and security interests," said foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang, adding, "We urge the US to correct this mistake…Stop taking further provocative actions that hurt China's sovereignty and maritime interests, so as to avoid hurting peace and security of the region and long-term cooperation between the two countries."