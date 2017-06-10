US President Donald Trump comes for James Comey after senate testimony

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump called James Comey a "leaker" on Friday, the day after his former FBI director accused him in a US Senate hearing of lying and trying to quash an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

"Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication ... and WOW, Comey is a leaker!" Trump tweeted in his first comments since Comey appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

James Comey

Trump broke his silence on Comey's testimony with a single tweet that echoed the points made by his private lawyer after the hearing: Trump himself was not under investigation and Comey gave an account of his conversation with him to a lawyer friend who shared it with a news outlet. Trumpstopped short of saying that Comey lied under oath at the hearing, which occurred a month after Trump fired him on May 9.