US President Donald Trump rants, raves and unleashes himself at press con

Such a mess
To be honest, I inherited a mess. It’s a mess. At home and abroad, a mess…The Middle East is a disaster. North Korea — we’ll take care of it folks; we’re going to take care of it all. I just want to let you know, I inherited a mess.’
Alternative lying
Mike Flynn is a fine person, and I asked for his resignation. He respectfully gave it. He is a man who there was a certain amount of information given to Vice President Pence, who is with us today. And I was not happy with the way that information was given.
Chaos and calm
‘This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine. I turn on the TV, open the newspapers, and I see stories of chaos. Chaos! Yet, it is the exact opposite.’
Making headlines
Tomorrow, they will say, “Donald Trump rants and raves at the press.” I’m not ranting and raving. I’m just telling you. You know, you’re dishonest people. But - but I’m not ranting and raving. I love this. I’m having a good time doing it.
Russia - bad news or fake news?
Russia is fake news. Russia - this is fake news put out by the media. The real news is the fact that people, probably from the Obama administration because they’re there, because we have our new people going in place, right now.
When leaks were 'real'
Well the leaks are real. You’re the one that wrote about them and reported them, I mean the leaks are real. You know what they said, you saw it and the leaks are absolutely real. The news is fake because so much of the news is fake.
Reagan up the wrong tree
NBC reporter Peter Alexander called out Trump on ‘fake news’
Peter Alexander: "You said today that you had the biggest electoral margin since Ronald Reagan – 304, 306 electoral votes. In fact, President Obama got 365 in 2008."
Trump: "Well, I'm talking about Republicans."
Alexander: "President Obama 333, George H.W. Bush 426 when he won. So why should Americans trust..."
Trump: "I was given that information, I was just given it. We had a very big margin."
Alexander: "I guess the question is: Why should Americans trust you when you accuse the information they receive as being fake, when you're providing information that is not accurate?"
Trump: "Well, I was given that information. But it was a very substantial victory. Do you agree with that?"
Alexander: "You’re the president."
New immigration order
An unfazed Trump has vowed to issue a new immigration executive order next week that would be "tailored" to the court’s ruling that stalled his controversial travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries into the US. Trump announced this during his ‘unhinged’ press conference.
