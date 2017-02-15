US President Donald Trump's NSA Michael Flynn quits

Michael Flynn resigns while battling allegations of his secret discussions about US sanctions against Russia with its convoy before Trump’s inauguration and covering them up later



Michael Flynn is a retired Army lieutenant general. Pic/AFP

Washington: President Donald Trump’s embattled national security advisor Michael Flynn resigned yesterday amid allegations that he secretly discussed US sanctions against Russia with its envoy before Trump’s inauguration and then tried to cover up the conversations.

Flynn’s departure came soon after reports surfaced the Justice Department warned the Trump administration last month that Flynn misled administration officials regarding his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak and was potentially vulnerable to blackmail by the Russians. 58-year-old Flynn has been replaced by Lt General (rtd) Joseph Keith Kellogg.

Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, in his resignation letter released by the White House, wrote, “In the course of my duties as the incoming National Security Advisor, I held numerous phone calls with foreign counterparts, ministers, and ambassadors... Such calls are standard practice in any transition of this magnitude.”

“Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador. I have sincerely apologised to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology,” Flynn said.