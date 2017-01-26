US president Donald Trump signs orders to start work on Mexico border wall



Donald Trump is expected to begin the first steps in building his wall along the Mexico border and target ‘sanctuary cities’. Pic/AP

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, signed orders directing the construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border, boosting border patrol forces and increasing the number of immigration enforcement officers who carry out deportation.

The orders are among an array of national security directives that Trump is considering issuing in the coming days.



According to a report in the New York Times, Trump is also considering measures that are even more contentious, including reviewing whether to resume the once-secret "black site" detention programme, designating the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organisation, and keeping open the Guantánamo Bay detention centre.

On his personal Twitter account on Tuesday night, Trump tweeted: “Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!”

Trump is said to be weighing the details of plans to restrict refugees coming to the US. The proposal includes at least a four-month halt on all refugee admissions, as well as a temporary ban on people from Muslim majority countries.