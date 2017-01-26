US president Donald Trump signs orders to start work on Mexico border wall

Donald Trump is expected to begin the first steps in building his wall along the Mexico border and target ‘sanctuary cities’. Pic/AP
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, signed orders directing the construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border, boosting border patrol forces and increasing the number of immigration enforcement officers who carry out deportation.
The orders are among an array of national security directives that Trump is considering issuing in the coming days.
According to a report in the New York Times, Trump is also considering measures that are even more contentious, including reviewing whether to resume the once-secret "black site" detention programme, designating the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organisation, and keeping open the Guantánamo Bay detention centre.
On his personal Twitter account on Tuesday night, Trump tweeted: “Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!”
Trump is said to be weighing the details of plans to restrict refugees coming to the US. The proposal includes at least a four-month halt on all refugee admissions, as well as a temporary ban on people from Muslim majority countries.
Narendra Modi
Trump, Modi vow to combat terror
Four days into office, US President Donald Trump has declared India a “true friend and partner” in a phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which they vowed to stand “shoulder-to-shoulder” in the fight against terror and strengthen defence and economic ties.
Anti-abortion ban expanded
Trump has massively expanded the ban on providing federal money to international groups that perform abortions, or provide abortion information, to all organizations receiving US global health assistance.
Cut climate page from website, EPA told
Trump’s administration has instructed the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to remove the climate change page from its website. It is the latest move by the newly minted leadership to erase former President Barack Obama’s climate change initiatives.
National Park sets the facts rights
South Dakota-based Badlands National Park posted tweets, defying Trump’s claim of climate change being “hoax”. “The amount of carbon dioxide is higher than at any time in the last 650,000 years. #climate,” it tweeted.
Sikh man target of hate crime
A restaurant owned by a Sikh man in California has been targeted with abuses like “terrorist” and a racial epithet written on its front wall. CJ Singh, owner of Quiznos in California said, "Someone also unsuccessfully tried to light the business on fire and stole money I saved for donations. They even got away with the DVR for the surveillance cameras.”
Probe to be ordered into 'voter fraud'
Trump tweeted he is ordering a “major investigation” into voter fraud, revisiting claims he’s made about a rigged voting system. The probe will look at those registered to vote in more than one state, “those who are illegal and ... even, those registered to vote who are dead”.
