US President Donald Trump talks tough on Tehran

US President denounces Iran for supporting 'terrorists' and vows to never let it acquire nukes
President Donald Trump visits the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Pic/AFP
US President Donald Trump yesterday said that there is a "rare opportunity" to bring peace to the Middle East as he denounced Iran for supporting "terrorists" and vowed never to allow Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons.
"I have found new reasons for hope," said Trump upon arriving at the Ben-Gurion International Airport from Riyadh, in what is believed to be the first direct flight between Saudi Arabia and Israel.
Trump left for Jerusalem after the welcome ceremony for his meeting with Israeli president Reuven Rivlin at the President's House. At Rivlin's residence, Trump lashed out at Iran. "The United States and Israel can declare with one voice that Iran must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon - never ever - and must cease its deadly funding, training and equipping of terrorists and militias," said Trump. During his stay in Saudi Arabia, Trump had accused Iran of fuelling "the fires of sectarian conflict and terror" in the region and called for its international isolation.
Iran accuses US of spreading 'Iranophobia'
Iran accused the United States on Monday of selling arms to "dangerous terrorists" in the Middle East and of spreading "Iranophobia" to encourage Arab states to purchase arms, state TV reported. "Once again, by his repetitive and baseless claims about Iran, the American president ... tried to encourage the countries of the region to purchase more arms by spreading Iranophobia," Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump ended a visit to Tehran's arch-foe Saudi Arabia where arms deals worth almost $110 billion were signed.
