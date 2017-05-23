US President Donald Trump talks tough on Tehran



President Donald Trump visits the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Pic/AFP

US President Donald Trump yesterday said that there is a "rare opportunity" to bring peace to the Middle East as he denounced Iran for supporting "terrorists" and vowed never to allow Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons.

"I have found new reasons for hope," said Trump upon arriving at the Ben-Gurion International Airport from Riyadh, in what is believed to be the first direct flight between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Trump left for Jerusalem after the welcome ceremony for his meeting with Israeli president Reuven Rivlin at the President's House. At Rivlin's residence, Trump lashed out at Iran. "The United States and Israel can declare with one voice that Iran must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon - never ever - and must cease its deadly funding, training and equipping of terrorists and militias," said Trump. During his stay in Saudi Arabia, Trump had accused Iran of fuelling "the fires of sectarian conflict and terror" in the region and called for its international isolation.