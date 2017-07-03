US President Donald Trump tweets fake wrestling video of him beating up CNN



A still from the video that was shared by US President Donald Trump on his Twitter account

President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted a modified video of himself, starring at a pro-wrestling event, punching a man whose face was obscured by a CNN logo.

The tweet, which said, "#FraudNewsCNN #FNN," linked to a video which shows Trump attacking and punching a man whose face is obscured by a CNN logo.

The video escalates an ongoing war of words between Trump and the cable news outlet.

The CNN in a statement said the president was "encouraging violence against reporters" and "involved in juvenile behaviour far below the dignity of his office".

The doctored video Trump tweeted is from WrestleMania 23 in 2007 when Trump competed versus WWE head Vince McMahon during a staged "battle of the billionaires" fight where each chose one wrestler to represent them.

Trump has railed against the CNN and other news outlets as "fake news" after the cable news network retracted a story that linked an associate of his with a Russian bank.

Three CNN employees also resigned over the article.

Trump was highly popular with the CNN during the primaries. He was widely interviewed by its news reporters and anchors and was given maximum airtime by the CNN as he contested against 16 Republican leaders in the presidential primaries.

However, CNN turned against him after Trump became the presidential nominee of the Republican party. Trump and his supporters strongly believe that CNN supported the Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Often Trump and his supporters labelled CNN as Clinton News Network.