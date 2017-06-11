US President Donald Trump willing to respond under oath

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump on Friday denied he tried to interfere with an FBI investigation, effectively accusing James Comey, the FBI's former director, of lying under oath to Congress.
"James Comey confirmed a lot of what I said. And some of the things that he said just weren't true," Trump said.
In his testimony, Comey also said Trump asked him in January to pledge loyalty to the president, an unusual request that would put in doubt the independence of the FBI.
Comey, who was fired by Trump in May, did not make any major disclosures about any links between Trump or his associates and alleged Russian meddling. Asked on Friday if he would be willing to go under oath to give his version of his interactions with Comey, Trump replied, "100 per cent."
193 nations call for protecting oceans
The 193 UN member nations have issued an urgent call for action to reverse the decline in the health and productivity of the world's oceans, with the US backing the action plan but rejecting its support for the Paris Climate Agreement. It recognises the critical importance of the world's seas to the future of the planet: Covering three-quarter of the Earth, they supply nearly half the oxygen that we breathe, absorb over a quarter of the carbon dioxide, provide food, and play key roles in water cycles and the climate system.
