US President Donald Trump willing to respond under oath



Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday denied he tried to interfere with an FBI investigation, effectively accusing James Comey, the FBI's former director, of lying under oath to Congress.

"James Comey confirmed a lot of what I said. And some of the things that he said just weren't true," Trump said.

In his testimony, Comey also said Trump asked him in January to pledge loyalty to the president, an unusual request that would put in doubt the independence of the FBI.

Comey, who was fired by Trump in May, did not make any major disclosures about any links between Trump or his associates and alleged Russian meddling. Asked on Friday if he would be willing to go under oath to give his version of his interactions with Comey, Trump replied, "100 per cent."