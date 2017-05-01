US promises S Korea it will pay THAAD costs



A South Korean protester wears a face mask during a rally. Pic/AFP

South Korea said the United States had reaffirmed it would shoulder the cost of deploying the THAAD anti-missile system, days after President Donald Trump said Seoul should pay for the $1-billion battery designed to defend against North Korea.

In a telephone call on Sunday, Trump's national security adviser, HR McMaster, reassured his South Korean counterpart that the US alliance with South Korea was its top priority in the Asia-Pacific region, the South's presidential office said.

The conversation followed another North Korean missile test-launch on Saturday which Washington and Seoul said was unsuccessful.

Trump's comments on Thursday perplexed South Koreans and raised questions about his commitment to the alliance. South Korean officials then responded that under the agreement, the cost was for Washington to bear.