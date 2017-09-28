America is totally prepared for a military option on North Korea, President Donald Trump has said as he called on all 'responsible nations' to join forces and isolate Pyongyang to ensure its complete denuclearisation.



Anti-war activists attach 'X' signs on a banner showing a caricature of US President Donald Trump during an anti-Trump rally near the US embassy in Seoul on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

The reaction from the US President came a day after North Korea said it was ready to defend itself by shooting down US bombers. North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho had accused Trump of declaring war against his country. "We are totally prepared for the second (military) option. Not a preferred option, but if we take that option, it will be devastating -- I can tell you that -- devastating for North Korea," Trump said.

Iran warns US of nuclear arms race

Iran's deputy foreign minister pointed at the US in warning that a new competition to modernise nuclear weapons was starting. Abbas Araghchi made the comment during a UN General Assembly meeting to promote International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, calling that goal 'a legal, political and moral responsibility.'