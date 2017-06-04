US SC sets deadline for travel ban filings

The US Supreme Court has set a 10-day deadline for the challengers of President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban on citizens from six Muslim-majority countries to respond to the government's emergency request to let the order take effect.

The court on Friday announced a deadline of June 12 to address the Justice Department's filings on Thursday night urging the high court to review the legality of the travel ban and to allow it to go into force while the litigation goes forward.

A key part of the order — a 90-day suspension of issuance of visas to citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — is currently blocked by two different district courts, one in Maryland and the other in Hawaii, the Politico reported.

The Hawaii order also blocked a 120-day halt Trump planned to refugee admissions to the US.

Visitors asked for social media handles

US has begun asking some visa applicants to provide their identities on social media, among other more vigorous screening methods. An official said new security procedures had gone into effect on May 25 for travellers deemed to present a risk.