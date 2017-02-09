US senators to 'Raise' the roof on immigration

Their proposed legislation aims at cutting the number of illegal immigrants to the US by half within a decade



Senators Tom Cotton (R-AK) (L) and David Perdue (R-GA). Pic/AFP

Washington: Two top US senators have proposed a legislation to cut the number of legal immigrants to the US by half within a decade, a move that could adversely hit those aspiring to get a green card or permanent residency in the US including a large number of Indians.

The Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment, or Raise Act, introduced by Republican senator Tom Cotton and David Perdue from the Democratic party, would alter the US immigration system to significantly reduce the number of foreigners admitted to the country without a skills-based visa. The bill proposed to reduce the number of green card or legal permanent residency issued every year from currently about a million to half a million.

The bill is said to have the support of the Trump administration. However, it does not does not focus on H-1B visas.

The RAISE Act, among other things, would retain immigration preferences for the spouses and minor children of US citizens and legal permanent residents while eliminating preferences for certain categories of extended and adult family members. It also proposes to eliminate diversity visa lottery.