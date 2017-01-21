As the US swears in Donald Trump as its 45th President, Russia parties!



Washington: Pledging to empower America’s “forgotten men and women”, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th USâÂÂÂÂÂÂPresident last night, taking command of a deeply divided nation and ushering in an unpredictable era in Washington. His victory gives Republicans control of the White House for the first time in eight years.



Looking out over the crowd, Trump painted a bleak picture of the nation he now leads, lamenting crime, shuttered factories and depleted American leadership. He vowed to stir “new national pride,” bring jobs back to the US, and “eradicate completely” Islamic terrorism.

The pomp and pageantry of the inaugural festivities were also shadowed by questions about Trump’s ties to Russia, which US intelligence agencies have determined worked to tip the election in his favour.

In a show of solidarity, all living American Presidents attended the swearing-in ceremony, except for George HW Bush, who was hospitalised this week with pneumonia.

