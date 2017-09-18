US to stick to its position on climate change: White House

The White House (WH) yesterday insisted that the US will withdraw from the Paris climate accord unless it can re-enter on more favourable terms, denying reports that Washington was softening its stance on the landmark agreement.

The statement comes amid reports that the Trump administration would announce at the Montreal talks that it wouldn't pull out of the Paris accord and was offering to re-engage with the deal.

"There has been no change in the US' position on the Paris agreement," WH spokesperson Lindsay Walters said.