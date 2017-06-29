US Uber driver charged for raping unconscious female passenger



Alaric Spence

A 46-year-old Uber driver in the US has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after taking her to a motel in southern California in an unconscious state, according to media reports. Alaric Spence picked up a 24-year-old female passenger in downtown Los Angeles on June 23. At some point during the ride, the victim fell unconscious possibly due to drinking, police said.

The suspect then drove the woman to a motel, carried the unconscious woman inside, sexually assaulted her and left. When she woke up the next morning, she did not recognise her surroundings, and called police. Spence was arrested on Friday. He has five previous felony convictions related to possession and sale of narcotics in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and as far north as Sacramento. He has been an Uber driver for the past six months and the Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) believes there may be other victims. "We are working with the Los Angeles Police Department to fully support their investigation, and the driver has been banned from the Uber app," a spokesman for Uber said.