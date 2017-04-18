US Vice President Mike Pence visits Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea



US Vice President Mike Pence (centre) at the DMZ. PIC/afp

Panmunjom: US Vice President Mike Pence travelled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea and warned Pyongyang that after years of testing the US and South Korea with its nuclear ambitions, "the era of strategic patience is over." Pence made an unannounced visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) yesterday at the start of his 10-day trip to Asia.



"President Trump has made it clear that the patience of the United States and our allies in this region has run out and we want to see change. We want to see North Korea abandon its reckless path of the development of nuclear weapons, and also its continual use and testing of ballistic missiles is unacceptable," said Pence.