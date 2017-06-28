US warns Assad against second chemical attack



Assad has strongly denied using chemical weapons. FILEâÂÂPIC

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad may be preparing a chemical weapons attack that would result in the "mass murder" of civilians, the White House said, warning the regime would pay a "heavy price" if it goes ahead. Washington launched a strike against a Syrian airbase in response.

"The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children," spokesman Sean Spicer said in a statement. "The activities are similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017 chemical weapons attack. If, however, Mr Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price," Spicer added.

Assad, backed by his ally Russia, has strongly denied the allegation that his forces used chemical weapons against the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhun, describing it as a "100 percent fabrication". He has said repeatedly that his forces turned over all chemical weapons stockpiles in 2013.