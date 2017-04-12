US woman charged with rape of male taxi-driver

Ohio: An Ohio woman has been charged with raping a cab driver at knifepoint before she and another man robbed him, according to police.

Brittany Carter (23) is accused of performing a sex act on the 29-year-old driver while Corey Jackson (20) allegedly held a knife to his throat. Police said the pair then stole $32 from the victim before fleeing the scene in the city of Findlay.

"We don’t know why she did it,” police Lt Robert Ring said. “Maybe it was a distraction because they took money from him."

The assault unfolded after Carter called the Trinity Express Cab Service in the early hours of 28 January, according to police. She was arrested after the driver reported the incident. Carter faces first-degree felony rape and aggravated robbery charges in Hancock County. She was indicted twice on drug charges in 2016 and is accused of heroin possession.

Jackson remains at large and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, say police. He is charged with aggravated robbery and complicity to commit rape, both first-degree felonies.