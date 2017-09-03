Utah nurse arrested... for doing her job!

Alex Wubbels
A nurse at a Utah hospital was assaulted by a police officer last month after declining to allow him to obtain a sample of an unconscious patient's blood because he had neither a warrant nor the patient's consent, media reported.
Alex Wubbels was dragged out of the hospital after she refused to take blood samples from an unconscious patient. Pics/AP
After the University of Utah Hospital nurse, Alex Wubbels, and her attorneys released dramatic video of the arrest, prosecutors called for a criminal investigation and Salt Lake City police put Detective Jeff Payne on paid administrative leave Friday.
