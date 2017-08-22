Utkal derailment: Railway minister Manoj Sinha promises stringent action



Coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express derailed in Khatauli on Saturday

Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha yesterday said there would be unprecedented action against those found guilty in the inquiry report of the Kalinga Utkal Express derailment. The derailment in Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday evening killed 23 people and injured 156, 26 of whom are in a critical condition.

Cracking the whip, the railways sent three top officials, including a secretary-level Railway Board official, on leave, suspended four officers and transferred one. Stressing that action had already been initiated against officials, Sinha said, "Once the report comes... the action will be such that has not been seen before."

"On preliminary basis... things that have come to light... based on it I feel that the most stringent action has been taken in the history of the railways," Sinha told reporters on the sidelines of the ITU-TRAI Asia Pacific Regulators Roundtable.

Asked whether the preliminary report had pointed to human error for the train mishap, Sinha said, "You are wrongly informed, the inquiry is going on."

Rail traffic restored in Khatauli: Railways

Rail traffic in Khatauli was restored yesterday, with the first train leaving at 1.21 am, the Northern Railways said. "The 54542 Ambala Meerut city passenger train passed Khatauli...," the railways said in a press release. Kalinga Utkal Express will resume services from Puri today and from Haridwar on August 25.