Uttar Pradesh bans chewing paan, paan masala in offices

The new Uttar Pradesh government banned chewing of "paan" and "paan masala", widely known as "gutkha", in all government buildings



Adityanath Yogi. File pic/PTI



Lucknow: The new Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday banned chewing of "paan" (betel leaf) and "paan masala", widely known as "gutkha", in all government buildings.

After conducting an inspection of the Secretariat, Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi issued the order.

Having visited every floor of the building, he ordered that cleanliness must be maintained in the offices.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said: "The Chief Minister inspected the Secretariat and directed all officers to keep their premises clean."

Adityanath categorically told the officers that nobody should be allowed to chew paan or paan masala in any government office or government building.

He also banned the use of plastics in government buildings.

Many employees hailed the decision, praising the Chief Minister for taking a revolutionary step towards cleanliness.

The Chief Minister also asked the authorities to ensure availability of drinking water in government offices.