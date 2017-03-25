Uttar Pradesh chief secy says crackdown on illegal slaughtering is 'priority'



People outside a slaughter house that was shuttered in Allahabad

Lucknow: The names of cattle smugglers will be listed in village crime notebooks, intelligence gathered on their activities and a vigil maintained on Uttar Pradesh's borders, according to the latest directive of the Adityanath Yogi government to district officials.

In a letter issued yesterday, UP chief secretary Rahul Bhatnagar has directed District Magistrates and Senior Superintendents of Police to check illegal slaughtering and transportation of cattle as it is a "government priority".

A massive drive against illegal slaughterhouses is already on in Uttar Pradesh where over 50 persons had been arrested and 27 FIRs were registered for such offences till Thursday.

In the letter, Bhatnagar said that slaughter houses in all 75 districts should be inspected and strict action should be taken wherever needed.

He stressed that an eye should be kept on cattle fairs, information related to cattle traders should be collected and compiled besides UP's borders should be checked for cattle smuggling.