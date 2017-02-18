Uttar Pradesh does not need an adopted son: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi attacked PM Narendra Modi saying the state of Uttar Pradesh has its own sons and does not need to ‘adopt’ from outside



Delighted voters look at Priyanka as she campaigns at Rae Bareli. Pic/AFP

Rae Bareli: Making her maiden speech during the ongoing UP Assembly polls, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra yesterday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "adopted son" remark, asking if the state really needed any leader from outside when it has its own sons.

“PM Narendra Modi had earlier too said Varanasi has adopted me and I am like a son for it and will develop it...I felt, does UP need to adopt anyone from outside,” she said to a cheering crowd here in the Lok Sabha constituency of her mother and Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

“Modiji, does the state need to adopt anyone from outside? Is there no youth here?...You have two such youth in Rahulji and Akhileshji before you who have UP in their hearts and mind,” Priyanka told the gathering which was addressed by her following her brother and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

In her brief but impassioned speech, she said, “No outside leader is required. Every single youth of the state can become a leader... Every single youth here will work for UP and make the state progress by leaps and bounds. This is the wish of Rahulji and Akhileshji.”