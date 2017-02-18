Uttar Pradesh does not need an adopted son: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi attacked PM Narendra Modi saying the state of Uttar Pradesh has its own sons and does not need to ‘adopt’ from outside
Delighted voters look at Priyanka as she campaigns at Rae Bareli. Pic/AFP
Rae Bareli: Making her maiden speech during the ongoing UP Assembly polls, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra yesterday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "adopted son" remark, asking if the state really needed any leader from outside when it has its own sons.
“PM Narendra Modi had earlier too said Varanasi has adopted me and I am like a son for it and will develop it...I felt, does UP need to adopt anyone from outside,” she said to a cheering crowd here in the Lok Sabha constituency of her mother and Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
“Modiji, does the state need to adopt anyone from outside? Is there no youth here?...You have two such youth in Rahulji and Akhileshji before you who have UP in their hearts and mind,” Priyanka told the gathering which was addressed by her following her brother and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.
In her brief but impassioned speech, she said, “No outside leader is required. Every single youth of the state can become a leader... Every single youth here will work for UP and make the state progress by leaps and bounds. This is the wish of Rahulji and Akhileshji.”
'Modi turned out to be Sholay's Gabbar'
Rahul Gandhi invoked two Bollywood blockbusters to take a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he promised "achhe din" like Shah Rukh Khan in "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge" but ended up being villain Gabbar Singh of "Sholay".
Rahul slammed Modi for his 'achhe din' promise. "You must have seen the movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', have you not? Do you remember it? In the film there is a promise of 'achhe din' (good days)," he said drawing applause from the audience who lapped up the banter.
Mocking the prime minister for making "empty" promises for developing the state by "pretending" to be a hero, Rahul said Modi claimed he was a hero like Shah Rukh but ended up being villain Gabbar Singh.
0 Comments