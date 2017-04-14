Uttar Pradesh government will work for all, says Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath. Pic/PTI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Friday paid glowing tributes to Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar and said his government will work for the welfare of everyone in the state.

"My government is for the 22 crore people of Uttar Pradesh. We will work for everyone. My government will work for ushering in social, political and economic equality for every section of society," Yogi said paying tributes to Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, on his 126th birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister said Ambedkar always strove for bringing the marginalised, oppressed and the deprived into the national mainstream and the new Bharatiya Janata Party government was also committed to doing this.

At another function on digital payments, Yogi Adityanath said that in prompting people to do so, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had only taken the ideology of Ambedkar forward.

"Babasaheb championed the cause of removing large denomination currency notes," he said and pointed out that it was necessary to weed out graft from the system.