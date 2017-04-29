Uttar Pradesh MP threatens to skin police officer alive



BJP MP Priyanka Singh Rawat. Pic/YouTube

Lucknow: A BJP MP in Uttar Pradesh threatened on camera to "skin a police officer alive", allegedly because she did not like his attitude.

Priyanka Singh Rawat, MP from Barabanki, repeated the threat without remorse when asked to clarify. "I will get all the malai out, khaal bhi khichwa lungi (I will get all the illegal wealth seized, will skin you alive)," Rawat (31) told police officer Gyanendra Singh on the phone, shouting at him for "misbehaviour".

She did not retract her words when reporters asked her about her alleged threat to Singh, an additional superintendent of police, at Barabanki. "They (cops) have reaped enough under the previous government. Khaal utaar denge if they do not work properly," she said.

The police officer, she said, had misbehaved and displayed poor attitude when she called him about a murder investigation he is supervising. During an argument on the phone, the officer allegedly told the MP: "I am the police, I know what I am doing".

Rawat warned, "We have Narendra Modi's government at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh. Only those who perform will stay. If their conduct doesn't improve, then we will take strict action and their record will be checked."