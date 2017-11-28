Police arrest donkeys for eating 'expensive plants'

Cops in Urai had some uncommon prisoners for four days. The detainees had allegedly destroyed the jail property. And the police caught the 'culprits'- the donkeys

One of the donkeys arrested in UP. Pic/ANI Twitter account

Indeed, a herd of donkeys were locked up in Uttar Pradesh's Urai district jail for destroying the plants kept outside the jail, and weren't released until a local political came to their rescue today.

"These donkeys had destroyed some very expensive plants which our senior officer had arranged for planting inside jail and despite warnings the owner let loose his animals here so we detained the donkeys," Head Constable of Urai Jail, R. K. Mishra told ANI.

Mishra further told that two-three people including a politician had come to the police station to get the animals released, but details as to which party the political leader belonged to, is not known.

The donkeys' owner Kamlesh, who had come along with the political leader to get his animals released was also clueless about the politician's identity.

