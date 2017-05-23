Uttar Pradesh Police register murder case in IAS officer's death



Anurag Tiwari's family members after meeting the CM. Pic/PTI

Five days after a Karnataka-cadre IAS officer's body was found here, Uttar Pradesh police has registered a murder case on a complaint by his family members, who met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday and pressed for a CBI probe.

Post-mortem had indicated that Anurag Tiwari (36), had died of asphyxia, but police said that an SIT team probing the case was awaiting the test reports to find the exact cause of the death.

Tiwari's family had alleged that he was murdered at the behest of corrupt officers as he was about to expose a "scam" in the department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs in Bengaluru where he was posted.

The UP government later recommended a CBI probe into the death of Tiwari.