Uttarakhand CM takes charge, UP CM to take oath on Sunday

Trivendra Rawat will become the chief minister of Uttarakhand
Lucknow: Suspense continued about BJP’s chief ministerial pick in Uttar Pradesh as newly-elected MLAs are all set to meet here today to elect the leader, with Union Minister Manoj Sinha among the frontrunners.
“The new Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh along with his Cabinet colleagues will take oath on March 19 at 5.00 PM at Kanshiram Smriti Upvan,” Governor Ram Naik said in a statement in Lucknow.
Trivendra Rawat elected
Long-time RSS activist Trivendra Singh Rawat was on Friday elected the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.
Who is Rawat
Trivendra Rawat will be sworn-in as the eighth Chief Minister of the hill state today. Elected from Doiwala, Rawat is a former state agriculture minister. He has a post-graduate degree in History and a diploma in Journalism. He is in charge of BJP in Jharkhand.
