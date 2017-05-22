Uttarakhand landslide: 179 tourists from Maharashtra still feared stranded



Army soldiers giving tea and snacks to devotees stranded at the Badrinath highway due to landslide on Saturday. Pic/PTI

The thousands of pilgrims feared stranded due to a major landslide which took place on Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway on Friday near Vishnuprayag in Uttarakhand included 179 tourists from Maharashtra and the state government is working to ensure their safe return.

Of the 179 tourists from Maharashtra presently feared trapped include 38 from Pune, 102 from Aurangabad, 33 from Sangli and six from Jalgoan. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has tweeted, "all 179 tourists from Maharashtra are safe and Government is touch with them. Preparation for their return journey are done.



Rescue work in progress after a landslide near Hathi Parvat ,Vishnuprayag on the Badrinath route, Uttarakhand on Saturday. Hundreds of pilgrims are feared stranded. Pic/PTI

45-year Smita Deshmukh from Pune's Sadashiv Peth area, along with nine of her relatives and mutual friends, are among the stranded. They had planned a trip to Kedarnath and Badarinath from May 12 till 20 with Sri Trirupati tour and travel company. Speaking to mid-day, she said, "We all are fine. I was very happy that finally after taking darshan of Badarinath we were to return back to Pune. But before that the landslide took place. Thre was a huge noise and all of us in the bus started praying. I was worried but our driver took precautions and shifted us to a nearby Gurudwara. We all are safe and secure. It's like a second life to us."

Vinodkumar Agarwal, owner of Sri Tirupati tours and travel, said, "The incident took place while the group was returning from the pilgrimage on Friday. We have taken adequate measure and food and other arrangements are been coordinated."

Resident Deputy Collector (Pune) Rajendra Muthe said, "We are in touch and co-ordinating with Uttarakhand government for rescue operations. All Maharashtra tourists are safe and we have taken care of their hospitality and logistic. Soon a process of bringing them back will be undertaken once the road is clear."