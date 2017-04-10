Uzbek suspect in Nordic attack was denied residency



A police officer at the site in central Stockholm. Pic/AFP

Stockholh: An Uzbek man suspected of ramming a truck into a crowd in Stockholm, killing four people, had expressed sympathy for Islamic State and was wanted for failing to comply with a deportation order, Swedish police said on Sunday. Another 15 people were injured on Friday when a hijacked truck crashed into a department store.

The Uzbek was arrested several hours later. "We know that the suspect had expressed sympathy for extremist organisations, among them IS," said Jonas Hysing, chief of national police operations. The Stockholm suspect from the Uzbekistan had also applied for permanent residence in Sweden in 2014, but his bid was rejected and he was wanted for disregarding an order for his deportation, Hysing said.