Uzbek suspect in Nordic attack was denied residency

A police officer at the site in central Stockholm. Pic/AFP
Stockholh: An Uzbek man suspected of ramming a truck into a crowd in Stockholm, killing four people, had expressed sympathy for Islamic State and was wanted for failing to comply with a deportation order, Swedish police said on Sunday. Another 15 people were injured on Friday when a hijacked truck crashed into a department store.
The Uzbek was arrested several hours later. "We know that the suspect had expressed sympathy for extremist organisations, among them IS," said Jonas Hysing, chief of national police operations. The Stockholm suspect from the Uzbekistan had also applied for permanent residence in Sweden in 2014, but his bid was rejected and he was wanted for disregarding an order for his deportation, Hysing said.
Store regrets sale on 'damaged goods'
The Ahlens department store, which was rammed in, said it regrets an announcement that it would reopen two days after, to sell damaged goods at a "reduced price" and apologised "for a bad decision".
Swedish prosecutor says second arrested
Sweden's prosecution authority said on Sunday a second person had been arrested in connection to the deadly truck attack in Stockholm suspected of a terrorist crime through murder.
