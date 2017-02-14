V-Day or D-Day?: It's Sasikala vs Panneerselvam for Tamil Nadu CM

Who will claim the floor, as Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi has advised the Tamil NaduâÂÂÂÂgovernor to hold a composite floor test to determine whether VK Sasikala or O Panneerselvam enjoys majority



VKâÂÂÂÂSasikala and OâÂÂÂÂPanneerselvam

New Delhi: Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi yesterday gave his opinion to the Tamil Nadu Governor, that a special Assembly session be convened within a week for a composite floor test to determine who among the two AIADMK leaders - O Panneerselvam and V K Sasikala - enjoys majority.

The Supreme Court is to pronounce its judgment in the disproportionate assets case involving late J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and others today.

Sources said that AG’s opinion was sought by Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao from the Attorney General who has cited the 1998 Supreme Court judgment in the Jagdambika Pal case, in which the apex court had ordered a floor test in the Assembly to determine who among the two claimants - Pal and Kalyan Singh - had majority for chief ministership of Uttar Pradesh.

The opinion, the sources said, has stated that “he (Governor) should call a special session within a week's time and have a composite floor test as was ordered by the Supreme Court in the Jagdambika Pal case".

The opinion on floor test was given as the two claimants are from the same party, and they will be pitted against each other to determine who commands majority support in the Assembly, the sources said.

'OPS hobnobbed with DMK'

Suggesting that O Panneerselvam did not resign on his own, AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala yesterday said the Chief Minister was asked to go because he “hobnobbed” with the party's arch rival DMK.

Recalling the circumstances under which he was asked to resign on February 5, she said, Panneerselvam “pushed us to do that and we did not do it on our own. This is what had happened.”

Threat to Panneerselvam

A senior AIADMK leader, owing allegiance to party General Secretary V K Sasikala, was booked on the charge of issuing 'death threat' to Chief Minister O Panneerselvam recently.

AIADMK South Chennai (North) District Secretary and former MLA V P Kalairajan was booked under different sections of IPC, including ‘criminal intimidation’, police said. Reacting to it, Kalairajan alleged ‘political vendetta’ behind police filing the case.