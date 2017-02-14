V-Day or D-Day?: It's Sasikala vs Panneerselvam for Tamil Nadu CM

Who will claim the floor, as Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi has advised the Tamil NaduâÂÂÂÂgovernor to hold a composite floor test to determine whether VK Sasikala or O Panneerselvam enjoys majority
VKâÂÂÂÂSasikala and OâÂÂÂÂPanneerselvam
New Delhi: Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi yesterday gave his opinion to the Tamil Nadu Governor, that a special Assembly session be convened within a week for a composite floor test to determine who among the two AIADMK leaders - O Panneerselvam and V K Sasikala - enjoys majority.
The Supreme Court is to pronounce its judgment in the disproportionate assets case involving late J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and others today.
Sources said that AG’s opinion was sought by Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao from the Attorney General who has cited the 1998 Supreme Court judgment in the Jagdambika Pal case, in which the apex court had ordered a floor test in the Assembly to determine who among the two claimants - Pal and Kalyan Singh - had majority for chief ministership of Uttar Pradesh.
The opinion, the sources said, has stated that “he (Governor) should call a special session within a week's time and have a composite floor test as was ordered by the Supreme Court in the Jagdambika Pal case".
The opinion on floor test was given as the two claimants are from the same party, and they will be pitted against each other to determine who commands majority support in the Assembly, the sources said.
'OPS hobnobbed with DMK'
Suggesting that O Panneerselvam did not resign on his own, AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala yesterday said the Chief Minister was asked to go because he “hobnobbed” with the party's arch rival DMK.
Recalling the circumstances under which he was asked to resign on February 5, she said, Panneerselvam “pushed us to do that and we did not do it on our own. This is what had happened.”
Threat to Panneerselvam
A senior AIADMK leader, owing allegiance to party General Secretary V K Sasikala, was booked on the charge of issuing 'death threat' to Chief Minister O Panneerselvam recently.
AIADMK South Chennai (North) District Secretary and former MLA V P Kalairajan was booked under different sections of IPC, including ‘criminal intimidation’, police said. Reacting to it, Kalairajan alleged ‘political vendetta’ behind police filing the case.
Written statements from 119 MLAs
Amid allegations that MLAs supporting V K Sasikala were being kept in illegal detention, the Madras High Court was yesterday informed that 119 MLAs have given in writing they were staying on their “own volition”.
A team, comprising one ADSP, four inspectors, as many sub-inspectors and two tehsildars, had gone to the resort on February 11 and given a questionnaire to 119 MLAs, Public Prosecutor Rajarathinam said.
They filled up the questionnaire stating they were staying in the resort “on their own volition”, the PP said.
The PP was making his submissions during arguments on two habeas corpus pleas relating to alleged illegal detention of two MLAs - T Ramachandran and Geetha - at the resort where legislators supporting AIADMK general secretary Sasikala are housed
'Centre won’t intervene'
The central government will not interfere in the political developments in Tamil Nadu as it is an internal matter of the state, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said.
"This is an internal matter of AIADMK. There is no question of the central government intervening as we have no locus standi," the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs told reporters.
Rijiju said if Tamil Nadu goes into a situation where the intervention is required in terms of constitutional machinery to be maintained, the central government will act only then.
6
The MLAs who support Panneerselvam
0 Comments