Varsity inches towards 'Digital India' with locker

With the launch of its first ever ‘digital locker’, to be named after chief guest and Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani, the Mumbai University took a step towards Digital India at the convocation ceremony held on Monday. At the event, a total of 1,61,173 candidates received their under-graduate and post-graduate degrees, while 326 candidates received PhD and M.Phil degrees.

The digital locker, which is expected to allow alumni and current students to have an online safe to keep their academic documents for any-time access, is one of the many technological interventions introduced to varsity functioning.

Other such initiatives include online payment of fees, online admission, and mobile applications.

However, the senate members question the varsity’s ability of successfully implement digitalisation, considering failures in the past. Former senior senate member, Pradeep Sawant, said, “The university cannot issue marksheet of re-evaluated result even after over a month of declaration of result. How can they have successful digital run?”