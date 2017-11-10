Varun Dhawan's fan Alaiha Vanjara raises money for kids through her blog

The 13-year-old girl, who impressed actor Varun Dhawan and the rest of Mumbai with her philanthropy, has now started a blog to raise funds for poor patients. In the 15 days since she started it, Alaiha Vanjara has raised more than Rs 70,000, which has helped in the treatment of two infants suffering from cardiac ailments.

Alaiha Vanjara

Last month, Alaiha, a student of Bombay Scottish School, grabbed the limelight when, after reading mid-day's report about her donating Rs 10,000 -- which she had saved up to paint her room in a Varun Dhawan theme – and raising R1.13 lakh for the treatment of a two-year-old cancer patient, the actor not only praised her on Twitter, but also said he'd like to meet her.

Egged on by the appreciation she continues to receive, Alaiha started a blog where, with the help of the Corporate Social Responsibility Team of Narayana Health -- SRCC Children's Hospital, she posts cases of children who need money for treatment.

Since the start of the blog on October 26, Alaiha has raised Rs 30,000 for the treatment of 10-month-old Priyanka Salve who required a cardiac procedure.

Two-year-old Bittu is diagnosed with ventricular septal defect (VSD)

"The child's father is a farm worker from Nashik and earns Rs 5,000 a month. He desperately needed money for his daughter's treatment. SRCC Children's Hospital has decided to waive off 30 percent of the bill for the baby, but they still needed R30,000 for the treatment. We managed to raise that in four days," said Alaiha.

In another case, she raised Rs 40,000 for a two-year-old boy, Bittu, who was diagnosed with ventricular septal defect (VSD) -- an opening or hole in the wall that separates the two lower chambers of the heart. He needed surgery immediately but his family had no money. "His father works as a watchman and earns Rs 2,000 a month. Bittu's surgery is scheduled for next week and we have raised Rs 40,000 already," Alaiha said.

10-month-old Priyanka Salve who required a cardiac procedure

All donations are made through cheque/pay order or by bank transfer in favour of the hospital. "We have clearly mentioned on the blog that we are mediators who are helping raise funds. Many times, unscrupulous people try to line their own pockets claiming to help the poor, so we decided this would be our procedure from day 1," said Husna Vanjara, Alaiha's mother.

Two days ago, Alaiha started her Facebook page -- Alaiha Supports Life -- seeking donations. "I am happy to receive such a good response from the people. Well-wishers are actually sharing my posts and helping me raise funds," Alaiha said.

