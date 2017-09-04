Vasai: Universal College 're-evaluates' fee structure, refunds students

The Mumbai University (MU) reduced the re-evaluation fee by 50 per cent this year, but it appears not every college in the city received the memo, or they received it too late.

Students at a Vasai college, who are already troubled by the four-month delay in result declarations, were in for a shock when they were served with a circular that displayed the old re-evaluation fee structure. Consequently, Universal College of Engineering students approached the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which promptly informed the varsity authorities.

Until recently, students had to pay around R550 for re-evaluation and R100 for a digital photocopy of the answer sheet. After facing major flak for the longest delay in announcing results, MU halved the fee to R250 and R50, respectively. The new re-evaluation payment structure was issued in August.

Ravi Jaiswal, city chief of the ABVP, said, "Most students seeking re-evaluation of papers at Universal college have already paid the fees since the last date for application is today. But, we have informed the varsity authorities and substantiated our complaint with adequate proof – a copy of the circular put up by the college."

Consequently, the college has rectified its mistake. Jesus Lall, Universal College of Engineering chairman, said, "We had received the fee reduction circulated very late, so we could not implement it. We have officially informed students who had paid extra as per the old fee structure to collect the refund."