Vasai man tries to attempt suicide, gets stuck on roof for the night



Jadhav (inset) was stuck on the roof since Tuesday night. He was handed over to his mother. Pic/Hanif Patel

Vasai resident Sandeep Jadhav will hopefully never attempt suicide again. The 29-year-old was rescued from the roof of an empty bungalow on Wednesday morning, where he was stuck since Tuesday night, after he climbed there post a failed suicide attempt.

Fight with wife

Jadhav resides in Vasai's Bhaskar Aai area with his mother, wife and three kids. On Tuesday night, the couple had an argument, after which the wife left for her maternal home with the children. Jadhav then went on a drinking binge, after which he attempted to hang himself from a tree. Midway through, he decided against it and climbed on the roof an empty bungalow. He ended up staying there all night as he couldn't figure out the way down.

In the morning, Jadhav's neighbours spotted him and called the fire brigade. "Our team rushed to the spot. Our officials Kamlesh Salunke and Mahendra Satpute climbed on the roof of the bungalow with a ladder while Jadhav was kept busy. The officials reached the spot he was at, and brought him down with the help of a safety jacket," said senior fire officer Yogesh Nemlekar.

Taken to hospital

Jadhav's mother and other family members were present at the spot, along with local police. "We received a call in the morning after which a police team rushed to the spot and with the help of the fire brigade, rescued Jadhav. At the time of the incident, medical treatment was required, so we sent him to a hospital with his mother," said Sampat Rao Patil, senior inspector at Vasai police station.