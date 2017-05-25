Train runs over 14-year-old taking shortcut on the tracks in Vasai



A 14-year-old boy hailing from Kerala had not imagined that taking a shortcut would end his life abruptly on Wednesday. In order to cross over from one platform to the other, he and his father ditched the stairs and decided to hop into a goods train that was waiting between the platforms at Vasai railway station. The moment they tried to get down, the train started moving and the boy fell in the gap between the tracks and the platform. While the boy, Agustin Shaju, was killed on the spot, his father, Shaju Anthony (40), received minor head injuries trying to save him.

The incident took place at platform number 6, around 10.30 am, when Anthony had gone to the station to see off his family. They were returning to Kerala by Kochi Express after spending the summer holidays with him. While his wife and eight-year-old daughter took the FOB to go to the other side, he and his son decided to cross over the tracks. Hence, they got into the goods train that was waiting at the platform. Just when they were about to get down on platform number 6, the train started moving and Agustin lost his balance. Though Anthony tried to save him, he died on the spot.

Police said that Anthony, who hails from Kerala, was working as the branch manager of Dhanlaxmi Bank situated in Virar. An officer from Vasai GRP said, "An accidental death report has been registered. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is on."