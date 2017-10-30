Vashi man crashes SUV into a divider on Eastern Express Highway, booked

A Vashi resident driving home after dropping off his relatives at CST station met with an accident in the early hours of Monday. The accident took place near Bhakti Park on the Eastern Express Highway. According to locals, Rajendra Sirsat was speeding on the highway before his car crashed into a divider.

A towing vehicle was called to remove the damaged SUV from the highway

Speaking to mid-day, an officer from Wadala police station said, “Rajendra Sirsat was returning to Vashi when he lost control of his Mahindra SUV on the Eastern Express Highway, around 12.30 am. He crashed into the divider, which caused heavy damage to the car. No casualties were reported as it was past midnight when the incident took place and the roads were empty.”

Locals rushed him to the nearby Sion hospital. According to cops, Sirsat escaped with minor injuries. A towing vehicle was summoned to the accident spot to remove the vehicle from the highway.

Meanwhile, cops have filed a rash-driving case against the Vashi man. “We are waiting for Sirsat’s medical reports to arrive to ascertain if he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident,” a police officer said.