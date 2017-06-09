Vat Poornma celebrations in Kalyan



On the occasion of Vat Poornima yesterday, Meenal Mahajan and Ashwini Chaudhari did the pooja of a Banyan plant by the roadside at Kadakpada in Kalyan. Traditionally the pooja of a Banyan tree is done, but the ambition of our netas to provide better roads, flyovers, and transport has devoured many huge and old trees in the city and suburbs. Pic/Atul Kamble

