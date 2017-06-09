VC claims online assessment will be delivered on June 30 deadline

Despite assurances from the Mumbai University vice-chancellor that the results, currently held up due to the ongoing tussle between varsity officials and professors, will be announced on time, third-year students might want to make alternate plans. While deadline for most course results is June 30, the professors claim they have not even begun assessing the papers using the shift to digital assessment.

According to the MA Khan, registrar, there are around 8,000 evaluators. "While those who have received confirmation have not turned up, in some cases, evaluators have not received nod to start evaluation," he said.

However, VC Dr Sanjay Deshmukh said, "Students need not worry about their result. Once the scanning process ends, professors will hardly take any time (10 days to assess).