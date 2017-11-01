Vegan food is delicious, Twitterati tell everyone on World Vegan Day
Vegan food is delicious and Twitterati made sure to promote the same message on the social networking sites. Here are few of the tweets.
Wishing everyone a Happy #WorldVeganDay. #WorldVegan pic.twitter.com/8KRxA8WkNb— Uday Mahurkar (@UdayMahurkar) November 1, 2017
We pride ourselves upon our vegan/veggie food. Stuffed piquillo peppers (vg)(pic) #worldveganday #hackney pic.twitter.com/Gu8sttJF45— The Adam & Eve (@adamandevee9) November 1, 2017
Happy #worldveganday ð pic.twitter.com/0SMw534iBr— Wulf & Lamb (@wulfandlamb) November 1, 2017
Today is #WorldVeganDay! Consume with compassion.— Funding Change (@FundingChangeCa) November 1, 2017
Check out some delicious vegan dishes made by one of our staff members: pic.twitter.com/Ocio9gg0Uf
Happy #WorldVeganDay we have lots of #delicious #vegan treats on the stall @LowerMarshMrkt ! pic.twitter.com/4S8JtpQ8h1— Raffo & Ridgeway (@RaffAndRidge) November 1, 2017
On #WorldVeganDay we give to you our TOP #vegan recipes, check 'em out >>> https://t.co/0u89qTBASN ðððððð pic.twitter.com/T3f3UCspM7— Sainsbury's magazine (@SainsburysMag) November 1, 2017
Happy #WorldVeganDay! Did you know that we have lots of tasty #vegan friendly dishes here at #Trattoria51? pic.twitter.com/Z1ExjLazNr— Trattoria 51 (@trattoria51) November 1, 2017
Whilst also eating delicious vegan food. Veganism is not restrictive! ð ð #WorldVeganDay pic.twitter.com/J8GbwOPfgW— gemma ð± (@gemma_boylan) November 1, 2017
#WorldVeganDay raspberry cheesecake pic.twitter.com/Syv6kRmm2d— Inkstamist (@Inkstamist) November 1, 2017
Veganism as a concept comes from a sense of responsibility towards animals and animal products and towards the need for a healthier lifestyle. In a world where people are looking to turn to healthier foods and lifestyles, veganism could just be the need of the hour.
You may also like to read: Photos: Namrata Purohit trains the hot and sexy Malaika Arora