Vegetable prices stabilise in Mumbai as farmer unions split

APMC officials said at least 519 trucks with essential vegetables had reached the Vashi market as of 4 pm on Monday evening



Vegetables arrive at APMC market early on Monday morning. PIC/SNEHA KHARABE

Finally, some sweet news for you. Vegetable prices started to stabilise in Mumbai after cracks appeared among the various farmer unions about whether or not to continue with the strike, following the state's announcement of a Rs 3,000-crore loan waiver on Saturday.

On Sunday afternoon, after meeting the Chief Minister, Kisan Kranti Janandolan had called off the strike, but several other unions had decided to continue with it on Monday.

Also read: Vegetable prices shoot up as Maharashtra farmers' agitation continues

Tomatoes that had sold for Rs 120 a kg on Saturday came down to Rs 60 a kg on Sunday, and further dropped to Rs 50 per kg yesterday with the supply in the market increasing.

Similarly, cauliflower prices dropped by Rs 20; those of onion, potato and bottle gourd remained the same. "Today, there was enough stock in the market, and hence, prices of some vegetables came down," said a vendor.

Also read: Farmers' stir continues on day 4, firm on Maharashtra bandh

"If the supply continues, prices might return to what they were before the strike."

Prices of vegetables, especially tomatoes, had skyrocketed after farmers had started their protest on June 1, stopping the supply of goods from their farms.

Also read: Stock up on vegetables, strike hits supply

An APMC official said that from Sunday 10 pm to Monday 4 pm, 519 trucks and tempos of vegetables had reached the Vashi market, an increase from previous day's 331, but slightly less compared to the 546 on June 1.