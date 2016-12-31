Venal Babus poop on Bombay Gym's New Year's Eve party

In what members are claiming to be petty harassment, district collector refuses permission to serve alcohol on the lawns on New Year's Eve. Officials maintain it is because the club's lease has expired



Tables being set up on the lawn outside the Bombay Gymkhana clubhouse for tonight's big bash. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

There will be more snooze than booze this New Years' Eve at the iconic Bombay Gymkhana. The tony south Mumbai club has not been allowed a liquor licence for its New Year's Eve bash, which means no alcohol will be served to revellers bringing in 2017 under the stars at the club lawns. Those who fancy a tipple can still head to the bar in clubhouse, but that is restricted to members.

With liquor off the list on the lawn, New Year's Eve is anything but talli ho for the swish set of the Fort club. Spirits have been low at Bombay Gymkhana for a while now, due to several setbacks, with this latest one puncturing the bubbly even before the party has begun. To add insult to injury, when the club moved court to get a liquor licence for the lawn party, the vacation court judge, KK Tated, reportedly said, "There is no urgency. Plea for the hearing rejected. They can do without liquor for one day."

The club hosts its NYE bash on the lawn every year, and the management did not anticipate any problems this time round either. But as Bombay Gymkhana CEO, RN Renjen, recalled, "We have all permissions for the outdoor party tonight. We will be hosting it on the lawn, like we do every year.

We approached the Excise Department, like we do annually, for a one-day permit to serve liquor on the lawn outside. We usually get this licence in one day. To our surprise, the Excise Department referred the club to the Collectors Office to get an NOC from the Collector, mid-week." An irate member stated, "This is ridiculous, permissions were given every year, so why not this year? I will term this a vindictive action."

Countdown

The club frantically tried to get the NOC in time for the party, but there has been no response from the Collector. No NOC means they will not get a liquor licence. The club, which has a plethora of lawyers on its membership roster, was then advised to seek legal recourse, but that too was in vain.



The invitation to the party on the club's notice board

The club now has no option but to go ahead without booze. "Tickets for the party have already been sold. We have entrance at R500 for members and guests. Members will pay R1,100 for food, while guests will be charged R1,750," said Renjen.

These charges don't include liquor. Revellers were expected to buy extra coupons for booze. Now, however, they have only one recourse. "The partying set will now have to access the bar inside the club. No glasses will be allowed on the lawn," added Renjen.

Singled out?

Renjen refused to comment on reports that the club is being harassed on many counts, and that this is the latest salvo. There have been continual problems with reference to parking spots outside the club on the pavement and the liquor licence too. He said, "I would rather stick to the facts. I must add though that I checked with the Cricket Club of India and the Willingdon Club (Haji Ali) and they have got their liquor licence. It makes one wonder why only this club is being singled out."

Rs 1,600

Total cost for each member

Rs 2,250

Total cost for non-members