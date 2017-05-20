Very close to naming an FBI director: Donald Trump



Donald Trump

President Donald Trump says he is "very close" to naming a new FBI director.

The president departed yesterday on his inaugural overseas trip, a four-country, five-stop journey tour of the Middle East and Europe that will keep him out of the country for more than a week.

"We're very close to an FBI director," Trump said on Thursday when asked about the search. He added that former senator Joe Lieberman was among his top candidates.

Lieberman was among four candidates Trump interviewed at the White House this week. The former Connecticut senator flashed a thumbs up as he left the White House on Wednesday after meeting with Trump and said they had a "good meeting".

Trump also met with former Oklahoma governor Frank Keating, former top FBI official Richard McFeely, and acting FBI director Andrew McCabe.

Trump needs a new FBI director because he fired James Comey last week; he was overseeing the FBI's investigation into Russia's role in the presidential election, including ties between Russian government officials and Trump associates.