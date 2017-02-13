Very difficult for a woman to be in politics: Sasikala

The AIADMKâÂÂGeneralâÂÂSecretary said she had seen this during the term of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa also, ‘but she overcame it;’ Five more MLAs join O Panneerselvam camp



VKâÂÂSasikala

Chennai: As her swearing-in remained stalled and more MPs deserted her, AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala yesterday said it was “very difficult” for a woman to be in politics, which she had seen in the time of Jayalalithaa too, and asserted that the MLAs were with her.

“As General Secretary, I can tell that the AIADMK government will certainly continue for the next four and a half years and serve people,” she said. Speaking to reporters, Sasikala, who was elected the legislature party leader a week ago, termed as “fake,” a letter in her name and purportedly addressed to Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, that claimed she would commit suicide if she was not allowed to form the government.

“There is a fake letter in my name doing the rounds on social media and a friend brought it to my notice. You (media) should also see it. It is very difficult for a woman to be in politics. Have seen that during purathchi thalaivi's (Jayalalithaa) times also, but she overcame it,” Sasikala said.

She said she had seen such “flutter” happen in AIADMK following the death of its founder the late M G Ramachandran, but Jayalalithaa had steered it tactfully and even ensured it won a successive term in last year's polls.

“Since then, there have been efforts to split the party. Those who made such efforts then are doing it today also," she said, in an apparent reference to Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who has revolted against her, being a member of the faction led by Janaki, the widow of Ramachandran, then. We are used to these challenges." “The MLAs are with me. Today also I’m going to meet them (at a resort near here),” she said.

Five more join OP

In growing support for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, five more AIADMK MPs yesterday joined his camp, taking the number of Parliamentarians in his favour to ten. Four Lok Sabha MPs - Jaisingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee (Tuticorin), Senguttuvan (Vellore), R P Marutharaja (Perambalur) and S Rajendran (Villupuram) met Panneerselvam at his Greenways residence and extended support to him. Rajya Sabha MP R Lakshmanan also switched over to Panneerselvam camp, giving a morale boost to the Chief Minister who has raised a banner of revolt against Sasikala.

‘Case can be filed’

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said the Governor has to decide on the issue of government formation today else a court case “can be filed charging abatement of horse trading.’

Former Guv says

Former Tamil Nadu Governor K Rosaiah said the present incumbent Ch Vidyasagar Rao has to take the right decision to solve the present imbroglio in the state. “The Governor has to take the right decision under the constitutional framework,” he said.

135

The AIADMK MLAs in the TN Assembly