Veteran journalist Arvind Padmanabhan passes away

New Delhi: Veteran journalist Arvind Padmanabhan, an Executive Editor at IANS, died of cardiac arrest in New Delhi early on Wednesday.

Padmanabhan, who would have turned 50 next month, breathed his last at the Holy Family Hospital.

He is survived by his mother Shanta, wife Ponna and daughter Tara.

His father was the late G. Padmanabhan, who worked for many years with the Press Institute of India and the Indian & Eastern Newspapers Society (IENS, now INS).

Arvind Padmanabhan had a long inning at IANS, joining the India Abroad newspaper that was then part of the wire service in 1999 as in-charge of its Business Section.

He was earlier with the PTI, The Times of India and TV18.