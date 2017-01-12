Viacom 18 files FIR against 'Force 2' distributer for film leak

Crime branch begins probe into allegations that November 2016 film was leaked on Internet by K Sera Sera causing losses

Facing huge losses after the film 'Force 2' was leaked online, production house Viacom 18 had lodged a complaint with the cyber police against cinema distributor giant K Sera Sera Digital Cinema Ltd last week.

The crime branch is now probing Viacom’s allegations that the executives and staff of K Sera Sera Digital had leaked the film on the Internet.

Also Read: Damage control? 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya' stills released officially post leak

A few days ago, Viacom 18 executives registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Information Technology Act and Copyright Act for cheating and infringement of copyright. An IPS officer confirmed this to mid-day and said, “Viacom 18 suspects K Sera Sera Digital Cinema Ltd to be behind the leak.”

The John Abraham and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer, Force 2, was released on November 18 last year and the entire film was leaked online just a day after it hit the screens.



John Abraham in a still from 'Force 2'

Following the leak, big players in the piracy arena jumped in, making the film available on multiple Internet sites. Sites offered the full version of the movie online or to download it for free.

Viacom 18 then gave a written complaint to the Mumbai police requesting that a criminal case be registered in the matter and sought a thorough investigation. Cyber police officers initiated an inquiry in the complaint. Meanwhile, the complainant carried out an internal inquiry in which they found some evidence that showed criminal malpractice.

“Technical evidence cropped up during the preliminary probe and some evidence produced by the complainant indicated the alleged involvement of some executives and staff of K Sera Sera Digital Cinema Limited, hence a criminal case was registered and investigations have begun,” said a crime branch officer, requesting anonymity.

Read Story: 'Udta Punjab' leaked online? Producers file complaint with cops

The officer added, “When the technical investigators from Viacom 18 found similarities in the leaked copy with the film’s original print exclusively given to K Sera Sera Digital Cinema Limited for distribution, they first raised suspicion on their alleged involvement. Later, their suspicions gained steam after direct links between a few technical changes made in the leaked copy and K Sera Sera Digital Cinema Limited emerged in the inquiry.”



John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin

The police will soon be questioning the executives and staff of K Sera Sera Digital Cinema Limited.

Earlier, films like Great Grand Masti, Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Tera Kya Hoga Johnny, Paa, Mohalla Assi, and Paanch were also leaked online before/after the official release. Most of these movies were badly affected by the piracy, causing losses to the producers.

Viacom 18 and K Sera Sera were unavailable for comment.